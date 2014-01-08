BERLIN Jan 8 Germany is moving in the right
direction in striking a balance between economic growth and
fiscal consolidation but should continue to look for ways to
spur domestic demand, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on
Wednesday.
"Over the course of this past year, I think we've seen very
constructive movement to get the balance right between fiscal
consolidation and growth," he said in a joint news conference
with his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble.
"We can continue to discuss where that balance should be but
it has moved in the right direction from our perspective over
the year," he said, pointing to German plans to introduce a
minimum wage and boost investments in infrastructure.
Still, Lew echoed the message that he gave during his last
visit in April 2013, saying it was important for countries like
Germany, which run large current account surpluses, to take
further steps to promote growth in order for Europe and the
global economy to rebalance and recover.
"We have made very clear that we think that more domestic
demand and investment would be a good thing," he said. "We
continue to believe that policies that promote domestic demand
would be good for the German economy."