BERLIN, June 12 Germany's top public prosecutor
closed a year-long investigation into the suspected tapping of
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cell phone by U.S. spies, saying
there was a lack of evidence that would stand up in court.
Dropping its probe in a case that had caused strains between
Germany and the United States, the prosecutor said it could not
find evidence backing allegations from former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden that Merkel's phone was bugged.
"The accusations made would not stand up in court with the
means available for criminal proceedings," the federal
prosecutors office in Karlsruhe said in a statement.
"The vague remarks from U.S. officials about U.S.
intelligence surveillance of the chancellor's cell phone - i.e.
'not any more' - are insufficient evidence".
Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to comment on
the prosecutor dropping the probe.
"The federal prosecutor has made his decision," he said.
"Such a decision should not be commented on by the government."
The two countries have been at odds over the NSA spying
habits since Snowden's revelations last year showed the United
States had listened in on many of its allies, including Merkel.
Federal Prosecutor Harald Range had launched the probe last
June, saying there was preliminary evidence to show U.S.
intelligence had tapped the phone. But he said at the time there
was not enough clarity to bring charges.
In December, Range had signalled that the investigation was
not going successfully, saying it had failed to turn up any
concrete evidence.
"The document presented in public as proof of an actual
tapping of the mobile phone is not an authentic surveillance
order by the NSA," he said in December. "It does not come from
the NSA database. There is no proof at the moment which could
lead to charges that Chancellor Merkel's phone connection data
was collected or her calls tapped."
Range also said neither a reporter for German news magazine
Der Spiegel who presented the document, nor Germany's BND
foreign intelligence agency, nor Snowden had provided further
details to his office.
Snowden has sought refuge in Moscow. Merkel's government has
shied away from bringing him to Berlin to testify to a
parliamentary enquiry into the espionage, fearing it would
further damage relations with Washington.
