BERLIN, June 19 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble sees some dangerous price developments in the German real estate market, he said on Thursday, adding that in the longer-term Europe had excessive liquidity and interest rates were too low.

"At the moment in Germany there are signs of price developments in the property sector which are dangerous," he told a news conference with visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who said he would like to see more new construction in the United States where some prices were at pre-crisis levels. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)