BERLIN, June 19 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble sees some dangerous price developments in the German
real estate market, he said on Thursday, adding that in the
longer-term Europe had excessive liquidity and interest rates
were too low.
"At the moment in Germany there are signs of price
developments in the property sector which are dangerous," he
told a news conference with visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew, who said he would like to see more new construction in
the United States where some prices were at pre-crisis levels.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen
Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)