German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she address media during a news conference at Bundespressekonferenz in Berlin July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files

BERLIN Spying on allies is a waste of energy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday when asked about two suspected U.S. spy cases that have come to light in the last few days and caused anger in Germany.

"From my point of view, spying on allies... is a waste of energy. We have so many problems, we should focus on the important things," Merkel said in some of her strongest comments yet on the subject at a news conference with visiting Moldovan Prime Minister Iurie Leanca.

She said the priorities should include dealing with challenges in Syria and fighting terrorists and that confidenc between allies should be strengthened.

