By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Oct 23 The German government has
obtained information that the United States may have monitored
the mobile phone of Chancellor Angela Merkel and she called
President Barack Obama on Wednesday to demand an immediate
clarification, her spokesman said.
In a strongly worded statement, the spokesman said Merkel
had told Obama that if such surveillance had taken place it
would represent a "grave breach of trust" between close allies.
"She made clear that she views such practices, if proven
true, as completely unacceptable and condemns them
unequivocally," the statement read.
White House spokesman Jay Carney, responding to the news in
Washington, said Obama had assured Merkel that the United States
"is not monitoring and will not monitor" the communications of
the chancellor.
When pressed on whether spying may have occurred in the
past, a White House official declined to elaborate on the
statement.
"I'm not in a position to comment publicly on every specific
alleged intelligence activity," the official said.
The news broke as Secretary of State John Kerry, on a visit
to Rome, faced fresh questions about mass spying on European
allies, based on revelations from Edward Snowden, the fugitive
former U.S. intelligence operative granted asylum in Russia.
French President Francois Hollande is pressing for the U.S.
spying issue to be put on the agenda of a summit of European
leaders starting on Thursday.
He also called Obama earlier this week after French
newspaper Le Monde reported that the National Security Agency
(NSA) had collected tens of thousands of French phone records in
a single month between December 2012 and January 2013.
The NSA appeared to be targeting people tied to French
business and politics as well as individuals suspected of links
to terrorism, the paper said.
Merkel is not the only foreign leader whose personal
communications may have been monitored by the United States.
Last month Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff called off plans
for an October state visit to Washington because of similar
revelations.
DIFFERENT ATMOSPHERE
On a June visit to Berlin, Obama defended U.S.
anti-terrorism tactics, telling reporters at a joint news
conference with Merkel that Washington was not spying on
ordinary citizens.
Revelations before the trip of a covert U.S. Internet
surveillance programme, code-named Prism, caused outrage in a
country where memories of the eavesdropping East German Stasi
secret police are still fresh.
"Trust is an important currency in political relations, and
while Merkel is an extremely rational person and would probably
assume Obama didn't know about this, it will create a different
atmosphere between the two," said Volker Perthes of the German
Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin.
The revelations may hamper efforts to clinch a new free
trade accord between the United States and Europe by the end of
next year.
Earlier this month, a second round of negotiations on the
deal was cancelled because of the U.S. government shutdown.
Reports the U.S. bugged EU offices have also cast a cloud over
the talks.
A German official, requesting anonymity, said the government
had been alerted to the latest spying activities by Der Spiegel,
a weekly magazine which had obtained a U.S. document with
Merkel's telephone number on it. Germany then confronted U.S.
officials with the document.
"Between close friends and partners, as Germany and the U.S.
have been for decades, there should not be such monitoring of
the communications of a government leader," said Merkel's
spokesman in the statement. "This would be a grave breach of
trust. Such practices should be immediately stopped."
The White House statement said Merkel and Obama had agreed
to intensify cooperation between the U.S. and German
intelligence services to protect the security of both countries.
"The United States greatly values our close cooperation with
Germany on a broad range of shared security challenges," Carney
said. "As the President has said, the United States is reviewing
the way that we gather intelligence to ensure that we properly
balance the security concerns of our citizens and allies with
the privacy concerns that all people share."