BERLIN Oct 28 Germany's parliament will hold a
special session on reports the United States tapped Chancellor
Angela Merkel's phone and left-wing parties demanded a public
inquiry calling in witnesses including former U.S. intelligence
operative Edward Snowden.
Her conservative party, now in talks with the opposition
Social Democrats on forming a new governing coalition after the
Sept. 22 election, said it would not stand in the way of any
parliamentary committee investigating the espionage affair.
Reports last week that the U.S. National Security Agency had
bugged Merkel's mobile phone stirred outrage in a country
haunted by memories of eavesdropping by the Stasi secret police
in old communist East Germany.
A rift over U.S. surveillance activities first emerged
earlier this year with reports that Washington had wired
European Union offices and monitored half a billion phone calls,
emails and text messages in Germany in a typical month.
"These actions are intolerable, they have the power to
destroy the ties of friendship that have always bound us to the
U.S.," said Andrea Nahles, general secretary of the centre-left
Social Democrats (SPD).
"A Bundestag (lower house of parliament) committee, which
could shed light on the case, is unavoidable," Nahles told the
Bild daily. "Edward Snowden could be a valuable witness."
A German newspaper said on Sunday that U.S. President Barack
Obama knew his intelligence service was eavesdropping on Merkel
as long ago as 2010, contradicting reports that he had told the
German leader he did not know.
Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and the SPD have agreed
to hold a special session of parliament on the spying scandal on
Nov. 18, a spokesman for the conservatives said on Monday.
The SPD, Greens and radical Left party also are keen for
parliament to set up an investigative committee.
The panel could call up witnesses in the scandal including
the chancellor herself or Snowden, now living in asylum in
Russia after he leaked details of U.S. spy programmes, the
parties said.
Gregor Gysi, parliamentary leader of the Left, said Germany
should include Snowden in its witness protection scheme so he
could speak before the committee.