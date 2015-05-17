* SPD wants details of how German spies helped NSA
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, May 17 Chancellor Angela Merkel is
coming under increasing pressure to divulge a list of targets,
including the IP addresses of individual computers, that German
intelligence tracked on behalf of the U.S. National Security
Agency (NSA).
Critics have accused Merkel's staff of giving the BND
foreign intelligence agency the green light to help the NSA spy
on European firms and officials, triggering a scandal that has
dented the chancellor's popularity.
The affair has strained relations between Merkel's
conservatives and their junior coalition partner, the Social
Democrats (SPD), whose leader Sigmar Gabriel has publicly
challenged her over her role in the affair.
Gabriel said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper
that the German parliament needed to see the list, which
contains "selectors" such as names, search terms and Internet
Protocol (IP) addresses, the unique identifiers that enable
computers to communicate via the Internet.
The government has said it must consult with Washington
before revealing the list, whose contents are considered crucial
to establishing whether the BND was at fault in helping the NSA.
Spying is a sensitive issue in Germany because of the abuses
of the Nazi and Communist eras. Revelations by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden about wide-ranging U.S. espionage in
Germany caused outrage here when they surfaced, and this has now
been compounded by the allegation that the BND was complicit.
Gabriel, who is also vice chancellor, said: "Imagine if
there were suspicions that the NSA had helped the BND to spy on
American firms. Congress wouldn't hesitate for a second before
looking into the documents."
SPD General Secretary Yasmin Fahimi told Tagesspiegel
newspaper Germany should not "beg" the United States for
permission to disclose the list, and Merkel "shouldn't be
subservient to the USA".
News magazine Der Spiegel said the issue had driven a wedge
between Gabriel and the SPD's Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is
also foreign minister.
Its report, which did not cite its sources, said while
Gabriel was calling for the list to be released despite possible
U.S. resistance, Steinmeier did not think this advisable and had
called the SPD leader to express his concerns.
Conservative politician Patrick Sensburg, who heads a
parliamentary committee investigating the NSA affair, accused
the SPD of political point-scoring.
He said he was sure Berlin would find a way to let committee
members see the list but this would not be enough, as it also
needed explanations of why certain search terms were chosen.
