By Erik Kirschbaum
| BERLIN, April 9
BERLIN, April 9 The German government asked the
United States what information the National Security Agency had
collected on Angela Merkel after monitoring her mobile phone for
years but got no response, a German lawmaker said on Wednesday.
Omid Nouripour, a member of parliament for the opposition
Greens, asked the German government in a formal parliamentary
query if it had contacted Washington to discover what the NSA
found out.
"I wanted to find out what the German government was doing
about the NSA eavesdropping on her," Nouripour told Reuters.
In a reply dated April 7, an official in the interior
ministry who was tasked with answering Nouripour's questions
replied that the government had asked about any information on
Merkel but received no answer.
"They didn't ask firmly enough," Nouripour said. "If you ask
half-heartedly, you won't get answers. Merkel needs to keep
pressing for answers."
Reports in October about the monitoring - based on
disclosures by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward
Snowden - caused outrage in Germany, which is sensitive about
surveillance because of abuses by East Germany's Stasi security
police and the Nazi's Gestapo secret police.
Nouripour, head of foreign policy issues for the Greens,
said he also asked if the government had sought documents or
files that might have been created in connection with the
monitoring of Merkel's cell phone, and if the U.S. government
was still holding records of her calls.
Germany's interior minister asked the U.S. embassy in Berlin
for "information about the facts of the case" on Oct. 24, 2013,
the interior ministry told Nouripour in the government's reply.
It added German government officials "requested in numerous
conversations with representatives of the American and British
governments timely answers to a list of questions.
"The German government still considers it necessary to clear
up the facts as a consequence of the accusations against foreign
intelligence agencies," the ministry said.
"The United States government has not provided any relevant
information to the German government."
The U.S. embassy did not respond to requests for comment.
Nouripour said Merkel needs to get answers from U.S.
President Barack Obama at a meeting in Washington in May,
especially on whether the data has been destroyed or not.
"I think Merkel needs to keep asking for answers to show
that this isn't a meaningless issue for her," Nouripour said.
Allegations that the United States monitored the phone calls
of 35 world leaders, including Merkel, prompted Germany to
summon the U.S. ambassador for the first time in living memory.
In response, Obama in January banned U.S. eavesdropping on
the leaders of close friends and allies, and began reining in
the vast archive of Americans' phone data, seeking to reassure
Americans and foreigners alike that the United States would take
more account of privacy concerns.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)