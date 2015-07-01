BERLIN, July 1 Germany on Wednesday named a
former senior judge as special investigator to inspect a list of
targets that German intelligence tracked on behalf of the U.S.
National Security Agency (NSA), causing a political uproar.
Critics have accused Chancellor Angela Merkel's staff of
giving the German BND foreign intelligence agency the green
light to help the NSA spy on European firms and officials,
triggering a scandal that has dented Merkel's popularity.
Espionage is an especially sensitive issue in Germany
because of abuses in the Nazi and Communist eras. Revelations by
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden about wide-ranging U.S.
spying in close ally Germany caused outrage, which was
compounded by allegations that the BND was complicit.
Merkel's coalition agreed on Kurt Graulich, a former judge
at the Federal Administrative Court, to be the special
investigator, according to the head of the parliamentary
committee investigating NSA practices, Christian Flisek.
Opposition lawmakers had asked for details of the list,
which is considered crucial to establishing whether German
intelligence officials were at fault in helping the NSA.
But the chancellery has said it does not expect the U.S.
government to formally agree in the immediate future to a public
airing of the list. It therefore suggested appointing a "trusted
individual" who alone would see its contents.
Last month, Merkel's office told the committee in a letter
seen by Reuters that the investigator's mandate would be such
that he could answer questions posed by lawmakers albeit without
"disclosing concrete content from the list".
The chancellery proposed that the investigator be allowed to
inspect the list of targets, including the IP addresses of
individual computers, and report back to the committee.
