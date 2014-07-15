BERLIN, July 15 The CIA station chief in Berlin
ordered out by Germany over fresh allegations of U.S. spying
will leave the country by the end of the week, a German
newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Bild mass daily cited security sources, adding it was only a
"matter of days" now. The German Foreign Office declined to
comment and referred to previous statements that the government
expected the intelligence representative to leave "promptly".
Bild said it had significantly increased pressure on the
U.S. Embassy in recent days to fix a departure date.
The decision to order the CIA representative out came after
dramatic reports of U.S. espionage in Germany. Public outrage at
the revelations put pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel
to take action against the United States.
Last week, Berlin said it had discovered a suspected U.S.
spy in the Defence Ministry. That came just days after a German
foreign intelligence worker was arrested on suspicion of being a
CIA informant and admitted passing documents to a U.S. contact.
The scandal has chilled relations between Berlin and
Washington to levels not seen since Merkel's predecessor opposed
the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. It follows allegations last
year that American agents bugged Merkel's phone.
A U.S. Embassy spokesman declined to comment beyond this
statement: "The United States understands the importance of this
issue and as a matter of course respects the German government's
wishes regarding the accreditation and presence of U.S.
diplomats in Germany."
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Sabine Siebold; editing by
Andrew Roche)