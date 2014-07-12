By Alexandra Hudson
| BERLIN, July 12
that new allegations of U.S. spying showed Berlin and Washington
were completely at odds over how they viewed the role of
intelligence, and she hoped German action would persuade the
United States not to spy on partners.
Her comments to German broadcaster ZDF come two days after
her government told the CIA station chief in Berlin to leave the
country, in a dramatic display of anger after German officials
unearthed two suspected spies.
On Friday, White House press secretary Josh Earnest told
reporters "when differences arise, we're committed to resolving
those differences through the established private channels... we
don't believe that trying to resolve them through the media is
appropriate."
The scandal has chilled relations with Washington to levels
not seen since Merkel's predecessor opposed the U.S. invasion of
Iraq in 2003. It follows allegations last year that Merkel's
phone was bugged by American agents.
Asked how angry she was on hearing of the suspected spies,
one of whom worked for German foreign intelligence (BND), the
other at the defence ministry, Merkel said, "it is not about how
angry I was. For me it is a sign that we have fundamentally
different conceptions of the work of the intelligence services."
"I can't say in advance if [the measures we took] will have
an effect, of course I hope something will change. But the
important thing is to show how we view things .. and it is not a
co-operative partnership when such things take place."
Merkel said there were far more critical things on which to
spy, and snooping on friends eroded trust.
"We are not living in the Cold War anymore and are exposed
to different threats. We should concentrate on what is
essential," she said.
She added however, that German intelligence agents continued
to work well with Americans and she hoped this would continue.
She also ruled out any disruption to negotiations between the
European Union and the United States on a free trade agreement
because of the row.
U.S. officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday that the German defence official under investigation was
in contact with a U.S. State Department officer rather than
American intelligence agencies, raising questions about whether
any espionage occurred. He has not been arrested.
The other man is in custody after being arrested for
espionage. He has told investigators he passed documents to the
CIA, and U.S. officials have privately acknowledged he did so,
and that the CIA believed his information was valuable.
The latest row comes a year after revelations of mass U.S.
surveillance based on documents leaked by former U.S. National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, sparked outrage in
Germany.
Surveillance is a sensitive issue in a country where the
memory of the Nazi's Gestapo secret police and communist East
Germany's Stasi means the right to privacy is treasured.
White House spokesman Earnest said on Friday Washington
valued its security relationship with Germany. He added: "Allies
with sophisticated intelligence agencies are aware of the
activities and relationships that are included."
(Editing by Sophie Walker)