BERLIN, July 1 The U.S. National Security Agency
(NSA) has spied not only on German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but
also on numerous high-ranking government members such as the
economy and finance ministers, German media reported on
Wednesday.
Revelations by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden about
wide-ranging U.S. spying have caused outrage in close ally
Germany where privacy is an especially sensitive issue after the
extensive surveillance by Communist East Germany's Stasi secret
police and by the Gestapo in the Nazi era.
The spying scandal was compounded by allegations that the
German BND foreign intelligence agency helped the NSA and
tracked other European targets on behalf of the NSA.
In the latest development, the German newspaper Sueddeutsche
Zeitung and broadcasting network ARD reported, based on
Wikileaks documents, that the NSA targeted 69 telephone numbers
in the German government administration.
Among the officials being targeted were Economy Minister and
Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel as well as several of his deputy
ministers, the reports said. British intelligence agencies were
also involved in some of the operations, they said.
Germany and the United States have been at odds over the NSA
spying practices since Snowden's revelations showed Washington
had listened in on many of its allies, including Merkel.
However, Germany's top public prosecutor last month closed a
year-long investigation into the suspected tapping of Merkel's
cell phone by U.S. spies, saying evidence that would stand up in
court was lacking.
