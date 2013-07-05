BERLIN, July 5 Germany approved new legislation
on Friday that will assist the United States in cracking down on
tax evasion by its citizens, joining a series of countries to
strike such deals with Washington.
The new law enacts the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act
(FATCA), which went into force in the United States in 2010, and
requires foreign financial institutions to tell the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service about Americans' offshore accounts
worth more than $50,000.
Germany's upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the bill
after it was earlier approved by the lower house.
Britain, Denmark, Ireland and Mexico have struck such
accords with the United States.
Speaking in favour of the bill, Norbert Walter-Borjans,
finance minister of the opposition-governed state of North
Rhine-Westphalia, said the FATCA legislation had generated
momentum in Europe towards automatic information exchange and
the pursuit of cross-border tax evaders.
