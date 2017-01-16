BERLIN Jan 16 Germany still regards the TTIP
EU-U.S. free-trade deal as an important project and believes it
is in both European and U.S. interests to continue negotiations,
government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has opposed the
Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP).
"For the government, nothing has changed in that TTIP would
still be a very important transatlantic project and it is in
European and German interests, and in our view U.S. interests
too, to resume negotiations on this," Seibert said.
"Whether that happens, I cannot say. We will have to await
the position the new U.S. government takes on this," Seibert
told a regular government news conference.
