BERLIN Oct 31 Angela Merkel's conservatives on
Thursday rejected U.S. criticism of Germany's dependence on
exports but her likely future coalition partner agreed Europe's
bulwark economy must do more to spur domestic demand.
The United States has long called for countries like China
and Germany with trade surpluses to do more to spur imports but
the Obama administration's reprimand in a semi-annual report to
Congress on Wednesday stood out for its stark language.
It said Germany was hampering economic stability in Europe
and hurting the global economy.
Both Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social
Democrats, who are in talks to form a coalition government after
a September election, retorted that Germany would continue to
strive to be competitive globally.
"We have always been a strong export country and we are
proud of that," said Ilse Aigner, the conservatives' lead
negotiator in coalition talks for economic issues.
Her SPD counterpart Hubertus Heil said, however, Germany
must become aware of its "duty" to strengthen domestic demand,
which meant championing salary rises and stimulating investment.
Germany shook off the label of "the sick man of Europe"
after reunification more than two decades ago in part through
years of wage restraint that made it more competitive.
But now its economy is outpacing peers and it is under
pressure to do more to help the euro zone out of its crisis by
stimulating domestic demand and as a result, taking more imports
from the rest of the currency bloc, its main trading partner.
UNTIMELY CRITICISM
The U.S. criticism comes at a tricky juncture in relations
between Washington and Berlin. German envoys met the White House
national security adviser in Washington on Wednesday after
reports the United States monitored Merkel's cellphone.
Germany argues that it has more than halved its trade
surplus within the euro zone as a share of GDP since 2007.
Trade is expected to subtract rather than contribute to economic
growth this year, with imports outpacing exports, while domestic
demand, albeit still weak, will drive growth.
"Within the euro zone, the German trade surplus has come
down rapidly from a pre-Lehman peak of close to 5 percent of
German GDP to 2 percent now," said Holger Schmieding at
Berenberg Bank. "That is a significant adjustment."
He argues the rise in the trade surplus with the rest of the
world, including the U.S., was due purely to competitiveness.
Put differently, Germany's surplus has come largely because it
is producing the sort of goods fast-growing economies like China
and India need at the right time.
"And as the rapid turnaround at the euro periphery from big
current account deficits in 2008 to surpluses now shows, the
euro periphery is also becoming fairly competitive," Schmieding
said.
Berlin's critics on the other hand note its overall current
account surplus last year was 6.9 percent of gross domestic
product - higher even than the 6 percent threshold the European
Commission considers excessive.
They say Germany is still saving too much rather than
spending and also needs to liberalise parts of its service
sector, which would shift resources gradually from export
industries and so boost domestic demand.
The SPD does agree with many economists that Germany can
still do more, which may be reflected in the coalition deal,
expected at the end of the year. In its election campaign, the
SPD called for a hike in public investment, which has decreased
as a share of GDP over the last decade, and for a minimum wage.