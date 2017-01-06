BERLIN Jan 6 German officials who have held
talks with members of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
transition team have not been able to figure out what kind of
foreign and security policy his administration wants to pursue,
a spokesman said on Friday.
"It ultimately remains the case that there still is no
clear, coherent and comprehensive picture of what kind of
foreign and security policy the new Trump administration wants
to pursue in the world," Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin
Schaefer told a regular government news conference.
Trump has repeatedly praised Russian President Vladimir
Putin and nominated people seen as friendly toward Moscow to
senior administration posts.
Should Trump seek to improve relations with Kremlin, he
could unsettle Germany, whose Chancellor Angela Merkel has
supported the extension of European Union sanctions against
Russia over its role in the conflict in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)