BERLIN, April 25 Ivanka Trump arrived for a G20
women's summit on Tuesday in Berlin, where she is due to discuss
support for women entrepreneurs with the likes of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and International Monetary Fund head
Christine Lagarde.
Trump is an informal adviser to her father Donald, a highly
unusual role for a U.S. president's daughter. Last month she was
pictured sitting next to Merkel during the German leader's visit
to the White House, which was characterised by awkward body
language between the president and the chancellor as they tried
to play down their differences on issues such as trade.
Trump will take part in a podium discussion with Merkel and
Lagarde at the two-day summit, where other attendees include
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Queen Maxima of
the Netherlands.
The newspaper Berliner Zeitung said German officials would
"certainly be hoping that the president's daughter will convey a
positive image of Germany to her father as a result of her short
visit".
Trump is seen as an increasingly important influence on her
father and her husband, Jared Kushner, is a top adviser to him.
In late March she said she would serve in the White House in an
unpaid, informal advisory role to the president as she tried to
allay ethics concerns about working there.]
