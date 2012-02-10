FRANKFURT Feb 10 A German court found a Kosovo-Albanian man guilty on Friday of killing two U.S. airmen in a gun attack at Frankfurt airport in March 2011 and wounding two others, sentencing him to life in prison.

Arid Uka, a 22-year-old who was raised in Germany, has confessed to the attack and said he acted after seeing a video apparently showing U.S. soldiers raping Muslim women.

Judge Thomas Sagebiel, reading the sentence out to the court in Frankfurt, cited aggravating circumstances, which is likely to prevent Uka from being released early after serving 15 years.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Writing by Stephen Brown)