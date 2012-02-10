FRANKFURT Feb 10 A German court found a
Kosovo-Albanian man guilty on Friday of killing two U.S. airmen
in a gun attack at Frankfurt airport in March 2011 and wounding
two others, sentencing him to life in prison.
Arid Uka, a 22-year-old who was raised in Germany, has
confessed to the attack and said he acted after seeing a video
apparently showing U.S. soldiers raping Muslim women.
Judge Thomas Sagebiel, reading the sentence out to the court
in Frankfurt, cited aggravating circumstances, which is likely
to prevent Uka from being released early after serving 15 years.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Writing by Stephen Brown)