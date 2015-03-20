BERLIN, March 20 A report commissioned by the
German government believes nuclear power firms have not set
aside enough money to cover the long-term costs of
decommissioning plants, according to a copy of the report seen
by Reuters on Friday.
The report from the law firm Becker Buettner Held said the
36 billion euros already set aside by Germany's four nuclear
operators E.ON, RWE, EnBW and
Sweden's Vattenfall was insufficient and meant the
costs could fall on the public purse.
The report added the government should consider legal
measures which would force the parent companies of nuclear power
plant operators to assume liability in the case of bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Caroline Copley;
Editing by Stephen Brown)