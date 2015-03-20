* Says utilities' provisions insufficient
* Recommends funds be ring fenced
* Germany to exit nuclear power by 2022
(Updates with Economy Ministry letter in paras 11-13)
By Markus Wacket
BERLIN, March 20 German taxpayers could end up
spending billions of euros to help close the country's nuclear
plants as current funding plans involving utilities risk falling
short, a report commissioned by the government and seen by
Reuters showed on Friday.
At least part of the 36 billion euros ($42 billion) in
provisions set aside by Germany's four nuclear operators should
be taken under government control, the report by law firm Becker
Buettner Held recommended.
"A long-term financing need cannot be guaranteed by leaving
the funds with the operators," it said, adding that paying
provisions in installments or directly into a public fund would
be a practical way to meet the long-term costs.
E.ON, RWE, EnBW and
Vattenfall, Germany's "big four", are scheduled to
switch off their nuclear plants by an accelerated 2022 deadline
set after the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.
A spokesman for EnBW said the company would examine the
report and undertake an evaluation.
An E.ON spokesman and a spokeswoman for RWE said the size of
the provisions for the exit and the disposal of nuclear waste
were appropriate.
The E.ON spokesman said they had totalled 16.6 billion euros
in 2014 for his company, up from 15.8 billion euros in the
previous year.
A spokeswoman for Vattenfall said the German system of
provisions was reliable and under the control of accountants and
financial administrations that were continuously seeking advice
from external experts as to the size of funds needed.
Court rulings at national and European Union level had found
that the system conformed with competition guidelines and
requirements for efficiency, she said.
She put provisions in 2013 for the Brunsbuettel and Kruemmel
reactors at a joint 3.5 billion euros, adding that 2014
provisions have not yet been published.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has told lawmakers from his
centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) party that he wants to look
into creating a public body to oversee the multibillion-euro
risks associated with the nuclear switch-off.
In a letter seen by Reuters, Gabriel said he wants the
balance sheets of nuclear power plant operators to be
stress-tested to ensure their provisions are adequate.
The letter also says there needs to be a framework created
for nuclear liabilities if companies are restructured.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FACTBOX: German utilities seek billions in nuclear lawsuits
GRAPHIC: Germany's nuclear exit schedule link.reuters.com/syz93s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Germany's expansion of solar and wind energy through
subsidies has already hit the profits of utilities as well as
the pockets of consumers.
The firms offer regular assurances that they can meet their
nuclear responsibilities. But there are concerns about the
funding, including what would happen in the event of a utility
going bankrupt.
Utilities have not spelled out how their provisions are
backed up, saying only that some are held in cash and the rest
in undisclosed assets.
One of the options in the event of a bankruptcy would be to
force the parent companies of nuclear power plants to assume
liability, the report said.
Another option would be to ask the companies to form an
internal fund made up of the various provisions, which would
ensure there was enough money to at least cover the demolition
of nuclear reactors.
But the authors of the 152-page report believe ring-fencing
the money in an external fund would make it easier for the
government to take control.
"The government report clearly argues for a public fund,
like we have called for," said Sylvia Kotting-Uhl, the nuclear
spokeswoman for the Greens. "It's now no longer about the
whether but only about the how."
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Additional reporting by Chris
Steitz and Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; Writing by Caroline Copley
and Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Catherine Evans)