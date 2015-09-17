* Real costs of nuclear shutdown cannot be reliably assessed
* Estimates range widely from 30-70 billion euros
* Lack of clarity depressing German utility shares
By Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Investors are dumping shares
in Germany's utilities, worried that the struggling firms might
need to raise more capital to pay for the shutdown of their
nuclear reactors, a plan that some estimates say could cost up
to 70 billion euros ($79 billion).
Concerns over the level of nuclear provisions sent shares in
E.ON and RWE into a fresh tailspin earlier
this week, even prompting a government denial that described as
"irresponsible" any speculation about further funding needs.
Their market capitalisation has halved over 2015 and now
stands at a combined 22 billion euros, equivalent to only about
a fifth of the value of pharmaceuticals group Bayer,
badly hitting funds that have to own these stocks as part of
their broader holdings in German blue chips.
Pressure will remain until results of a review of the
provisions, commissioned by the Economy Ministry and due to be
published in autumn, have been released, showing how much
sentiment in the sector is now dictated by government moves.
"The government basically now has a tool in its hands with
which it can put these two companies out of business if it wants
to," said Martijn Olthof, senior portfolio manager at asset
manager APG, which owns shares in E.ON and RWE according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The provisions debate marks a new low point in already
strained relations between utilities and the German government.
Tensions can be traced back to 2011 when Germany hastily
decided to pull out of nuclear energy more quickly in response
to the Fukushima disaster in Japan, condemning reactors to an
early closure and utilities to even tougher rivalry with
subsidised renewable energy.
"The Energiewende is an existential threat to utilities like
E.ON and RWE," said Andrew Shepherd, Senior Power And Renewables
Analyst at BMI Research, referring to government energy policy.
"We do not see a change in this situation, the operating
environment will be increasingly punitive."
At the heart of the conflict lies the question of whether
the currently amassed provisions of 39 billion euros made by the
country's "big four" nuclear utilities -- E.ON, RWE, EnBW
and Vattenfall -- are sufficient.
Estimates for the total clean-up costs differ widely,
ranging from about 30 billion euros to 70 billion. That is down
to the complexity of the dismantling process, which takes
several decades, and the separate and even more uncertain issue
of putting nuclear waste into a final storage facility
underground.
"We are talking about long-term investments and commitments
and at the moment it looks as if further provisions are being
justified without companies having any idea of how to generate
the financial means to cover them," said Michael Bormann,
partner at law firm Simmons & Simmons.
CAPITAL HIKES?
The lack of clarity is making investors panic.
If clean-up costs rise, the more likely it becomes that
utilities would have to sell shares to raise additional capital,
possibly having to generate tens of billions of euros. This, in
turn, would heavily dilute existing shareholders and pressure
shares even further.
"If the utilities need to increase provisions, chances for a
capital hike increase," said Oscar Tijs, senior investment
analyst at asset manager NN Investment Partners.
"As long as you don't know that you don't have to raise
equity, these stocks can go anywhere," he added.
This is also scaring off potential new investors.
A dismal price-to-book ratio, the lowest among European
peers, showing German utilities trade at only 0.7 times their
book value, indicates just how much confidence in the sector has
eroded.
The firms, in turn, maintain their provisions are high
enough, an assessment borne out by their annual accounts which
are reviewed and approved regularly by external auditing firms.
Politicians' fears that the public could be landed with
additional bills were triggered late last year when E.ON
announced it would hive off its share of provisions, about 16.6
billion euros, into a separate unit.
The move was viewed in Berlin as an attempt to shirk
responsibility for the decommissioning costs.
Berlin has since announced it would change laws to make sure
E.ON and its peers will never be able to escape their financial
responsibility.
The companies say these costs should be shared, arguing that
the use of nuclear power was always sanctioned by the state and
benefited citizens and industry alike over decades of
inexpensive electricity.
However, it is the government that gets to decide.
"The lesson from the E.ON saga is that governments will
always have the last word," said Fabien Roques, analyst with
international research firm FTI-CL Energy.
