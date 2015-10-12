* German Econ Min says provisions fully cover costs
* Test results remove major investor concerns
* RWE shares up 12.5 pct, E.ON up 6.8 pct
(Adds context, updates shares, analyst summary)
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Oct 12 Shares in E.ON and
RWE surged the most in seven years on Monday, boosted
by the results of a much awaited government review that
concluded German utilities have set aside enough money to
decommission their nuclear plants.
The results come as a rare show of political support for
Germany's "big four" energy groups -- E.ON, RWE, EnBW
and Vattenfall -- which have been hit by a surge in
competition from subsidised renewable energy as well as
Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power by 2022.
They also remove concerns that utilities may need to raise
additional funding to pay for the dismantling process as well as
the storage of nuclear waste, a major worry that led investors
to sell off utility stocks in recent weeks and question their
financial strength.
At 1207 GMT, shares in E.ON were up 6.8 percent, while
shares in RWE gained 12.5 percent, adding about 2.2 billion
euros ($2.5 billion) in combined market value and putting them
on track for their biggest one-day gains since late 2008.
Thinly traded shares in EnBW were 0.5 percent higher.
The jump came after Germany's Economy Ministry released
results of a stress test on Saturday, saying the 38.3 billion
euros in funds set aside to pay for nuclear decommissioning
"fully covered" the costs.
Several brokerages, including Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse,
Equinet, Societe Generale and DZ Bank either upgraded their
ratings or target prices on Germany's utilities as a result.
"What was encouraging to us was that the report found the
current accounting methodology appropriate," Deutsche Bank
analysts wrote in a note, adding this reduced the risk of
raising additional funds via asset sales.
Analysts, however, cautioned the operating environment for
utilities remained challenging, with ultra-low wholesale power
prices squeezing the margins of gas and coal-fired power plants,
amid pressure from rival renewable sources.
Investor focus will now shift to the planned set-up of a
commission to safeguard the nuclear provisions, for example, by
transferring them into a public trust fund to prevent the
taxpayer from footing the bill if one of the companies runs into
financial trouble.
The commission, to be set up by the Economy Ministry, is due
to come up with proposals by the end of November.
"That is still one uncertainty facing E.ON and RWE, but we
believe that any eventual solution will be very gradual and long
term," analysts at Societe Generale wrote, raising RWE to "buy"
from "hold".
($1 = 0.8799 euros)
(Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)