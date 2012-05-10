FRANKFURT May 10 German chemicals trade group VCI said demand from Asia and Latin America helped the nation's chemicals businesses to higher first-quarter revenues compared with the previous quarter and put them on track to match last year's sales in 2012.

"Order books are filling again. Economic indicators give grounds for confidence," said VCI chairman Klaus Engel.

But he cautioned that the European debt crisis was still dampening the recovery in VCI's home region, which is its most important export market.

The group reiterated its previous outlook for the full-year industry output volume to stagnate and for revenues to rise by 1 percent.

VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial sector, said first-quarter industry revenues rose 3.5 percent from the previous quarter, while declining 1 percent year-on-year.

Germany's BASF, the world's largest chemicals maker by sales, said last month it still expected sales and operating earnings rising this year as growth would kick in during the second half of the year following year-on-year declines in the first half. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)