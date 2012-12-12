FRANKFURT Dec 12 German chemicals trade group VCI said the nation's chemicals businesses would likely see revenues increase by 2 percent next year as growth from overseas customers is to offset a drop in demand from neighboring European countries.

VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial sector, said it expects member businesses to charge 0.5 percent higher prices next year and chemical output volumes to gain 1.5 percent.

It also maintained its previous outlook for stagnant 2012 industry revenues. Output volumes would decline 3 percent in 2012 and producer prices would rise 2.5 percent, it reiterated.

(Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger)