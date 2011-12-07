FRANKFURT Dec 7 German chemicals trade
group VCI lowered its outlook for sector sales this year and
predicted a marked slowdown in growth next year as the European
credit crisis takes its toll.
The trade group said on Wednesday that industry revenues
should grow 2 percent next year, down from an expected 9 percent
in 2011, which was revised lower from a 10 percent estimate
issued in September.
VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industry after
carmakers and engineering companies, also said the sector output
volume should edge 1 percent higher next year, slowing from an
expected 4 percent increase in 2011.
Its previous estimate for this year's volume growth was for
5 percent.
Growth was slowing but there was "no panic mood" among
member companies, the trade group said.
European chemical groups in October warned of slowing demand
from construction industry customers in both fast-growing Asia
and moribund Europe, compounding problems with rising raw
materials costs.
The chemical sector's dependence on highly cyclical
machinery makers, carmakers and builders makes it especially
vulnerable to a downturn.
(Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Ludwig Burger)