FRANKFURT, March 7 German chemicals trade group
VCI said it still expected the nation's chemicals businesses to
see revenues grow by 2 percent this year, driven by demand from
overseas customers.
VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial
sector, reiterated it expects member businesses to charge 0.5
percent higher prices in 2013 and chemical output volumes to
rise 1.5 percent.
"The mood in the German chemical industry has brightened at
the start of the year," VCI managing director Utz Tillmann told
journalists late on Wednesday.
Members were banking on an upswing in the second half of
2013, he added.
Industry sales rose 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter of
last year, on 0.4 percent higher output volumes and average
producer price increases of 2 percent, the lobby group said.
Industry bellwether BASF last month said it aims
to increase sales and earnings in all operating segments in 2013
after fourth-quarter earnings missed forecasts.
