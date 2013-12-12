FRANKFURT Dec 12 German chemicals trade group VCI on Thursday forecast revenues at its member businesses to grow 1.5 percent next year, following an expected growth rate of 0.5 percent for 2013.

Output volumes are likely to increase by 2 percent in 2014 after a gain of 1.5 percent in 2013, it added.

The group, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial sector, last month cut its 2013 outlook for the third time this year, citing lower prices and a sluggish export business. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)