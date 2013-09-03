* August sales down 5 pct after 2 pct gain in July
* YTD sales down 7 pct to 1.97 mln
* But analyst upbeat as domestic orders keep growing
BERLIN, Sept 3 Car sales in Germany, Europe's
largest auto market, declined in August after growing slightly a
month earlier, casting doubt on the chances of a recovery in
vehicle demand in the region.
New auto registrations in Germany, home to Volkswagen
, Daimler and BMW, fell 5
percent year-on-year last month to 214,100 passenger cars,
industry association VDA said on Tuesday.
Year-to-date German deliveries dropped 7 percent to 1.97
million, Berlin-based VDA said. An extra working day had caused
sales to edge up 2 percent in July but headline numbers were
negative in six of the first eight months.
Similarly, France, Italy and Spain reported sharp declines
in auto registrations on Monday, dimming prospects for a
stabilisation in demand in Europe where overall sales have
plunged to a two-decade low.
VDA president Matthias Wissmann emphasised that domestic
orders kept growing by 2 percent in August following a 3-percent
gain in July while passenger-car production was up 9 percent to
397,150 autos, helped by demand for premium brands.
Adjusted for one working day fewer than in August 2012, new
car sales in Germany were almost flat last month,
Frankfurt-based Commerzbank analyst Sascha Gommel said.
"There may be no turnaround yet but the German market keeps
stabilising," Gommel said, citing improving business confidence
in Europe's No. 1 economy that could help underpin vehicle
demand in the remainder of 2013.
Registrations can be an imperfect indicator for the health
of Germany's car market, since they can lag demand by around two
to three months. Also, automakers can boost their monthly
results by registering new cars to themselves.