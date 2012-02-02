British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
BERLIN, Feb 2 German engineering orders fell 10 percent in real terms in December from the previous year, engineering industry association VDMA said on Thursday. In the October-December period, orders fell 7 percent from a year ago. DEC CHANGE Overall -10 pct y/y Of which Germany unch Foreign -14 pct y/y OCT-DEC Overall -7 pct y/y Of which German +1 pct y/y Foreign -11 pct y/y (Reporting By Madeline Chambers)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.