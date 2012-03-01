BERLIN, March 1 German engineering orders fell by 6 percent in real terms in January from the previous year, engineering industry association VDMA said on Thursday. In the November-January period orders fell 9 percent from a year ago. JAN CHANGE Overall -6 pct y/y Of which Germany -9 pct y/y Foreign -4 pct y/y NOV-JAN Overall -9 pct y/y Of which German -4 pct y/y Foreign -12 pct y/y