FRANKFURT Oct 17 Germany's engineering trade body said it expects the sector to return to growth next year as demand from China and the United States recovers and companies in Europe resume investments in machinery.

"We are currently seeing a strengthening cyclical recovery of early indicators, supported by continued expansive monetary policy and a less tight fiscal policy in many countries," the VDMA trade body's outgoing president, Thomas Lindner, said on Thursday.

The engineering sector, which includes household names such as Siemens, helped Europe's largest economy fare better than its peers in the 17-nation euro zone during most of the bloc's three-year debt crisis but suffered an unexpected slump at the start of 2013.

The VDMA said it saw engineering output growing by 3 percent next year after an expected decline of 1 percent this year. Initially, it had forecast output to rise by 2 percent this year but slashed its outlook in July, saying the economy had not performed as well as expected.

In the eight months through August, production was down 3.3 percent year-on-year, weighed down by a weak first quarter. But a 6 percent jump in incoming orders in August, driven by demand from abroad, signalled recovery may be ahead.

The decline in exports to the United States and China, the biggest buyers of German machinery, has been levelling off, and crisis-rattled Europe's recessionary phase appears to be coming to an end, Lindner said at a meeting of VDMA members at which his successor is to be elected.

Lindner's comments echoed optimism in the steel sector, with the German Steel Federation saying last week that it expects steel demand to return to growth in 2014 following a 1.6 percent decline this year.

However, he cautioned that it was still too early to celebrate.

"Especially considering the debt crisis, not just in Europe, we still face immense challenges. The start of a more positive development will continue to be very sensitive to disruption from the economic or political sphere," he said.

The VDMA represents over 3,000 mainly small and medium-sized companies but also large companies such as MAN SE and ThyssenKrupp. The sector is Germany's largest industrial employer, with 984,000 workers at the end of July. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)