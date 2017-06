BERLIN, Nov 30 German engineering orders rose by 1 percent in real terms in October from the previous year, engineering industry association VDMA said on Wednesday. In the August-October period orders rose 5 percent from a year ago. OCT CHANGE Overall +1 pct y/y Of which Germany +5 pct y/y Foreign -1 pct y/y AUG-OCT Overall +5 pct y/y Of which German +8 pct y/y Foreign +3 pct y/y (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)