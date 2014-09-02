UPDATE 2-Honda sees auto sales edging up, profit sliding in 2017/18
* Honda sees 705 bln yen operating profit, -16.1 pct from 16/17
BERLIN, Sept 2 German new car sales stagnated at 213,100 vehicles in August, partly because the same month a year earlier had one more working day, leading German automotive sector group VDA said on Tuesday.
In the eight months through August, German new car registrations increased 3 percent to just over 2 million vehicles, it said.
VDA President Matthias Wissmann said he still expected the sector to reach its target of increasing annual sales to about 3 million this year from 2.95 million in 2013. (Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Honda sees 705 bln yen operating profit, -16.1 pct from 16/17
* SAIC has JVs with VW and GM, also makes its own brands (Adds details of results, context)