BERLIN, Sept 2 German new car sales stagnated at 213,100 vehicles in August, partly because the same month a year earlier had one more working day, leading German automotive sector group VDA said on Tuesday.

In the eight months through August, German new car registrations increased 3 percent to just over 2 million vehicles, it said.

VDA President Matthias Wissmann said he still expected the sector to reach its target of increasing annual sales to about 3 million this year from 2.95 million in 2013. (Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)