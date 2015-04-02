BRIEF-Siam Makro reports qtrly net profit of 1.62 bln baht
* Qtrly net profit 1.62 billion baht versus 1.25 billion baht
HAMBURG, Germany, April 2 Sales of new passenger cars in Germany, Europe's largest auto market, increased 9 percent in March to about 323,000 vehicles, two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
First-quarter deliveries were up 6.5 percent, one of the people said on condition he not be identified because official car sales data hasn't been released yet. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Qtrly net profit 1.62 billion baht versus 1.25 billion baht
* Says qtrly total turnover 317.72 million baht, decreased from 329.07 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2q4HT00) Further company coverage: