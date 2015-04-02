BERLIN, April 2 German new car registrations jumped 9 percent in March, extending the first-quarter gain to more than 6 percent, the VDA auto industry association said on Thursday.

Passenger-car registrations totalled 323,100 vehicles last month, Berlin-based VDA said, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

But the "dramatic slump" of the Russian economy and other geopolitical trouble spots still pose risks to the German economy, VDA said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)