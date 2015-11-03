BERLIN Nov 3 German passenger car sales rose 1
percent last month to 278,400 vehicles, the highest level for
October since the start of the decade, the VDA auto industry
association said.
Ten-month sales in Europe's larges auto market were up 5
percent, the VDA said on Tuesday, confirming a Reuters story.
Sales of cars powered by diesel engines rose almost 6
percent, VDA said, adding the share of diesel models of
year-to-date sales in Germany is about 48 percent.
Volkswagen was the only German carmaker which
saw a decline in new car registrations in October, according to
Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA.
