BERLIN Nov 3 German passenger car sales rose 1 percent last month to 278,400 vehicles, the highest level for October since the start of the decade, the VDA auto industry association said.

Ten-month sales in Europe's larges auto market were up 5 percent, the VDA said on Tuesday, confirming a Reuters story.

Sales of cars powered by diesel engines rose almost 6 percent, VDA said, adding the share of diesel models of year-to-date sales in Germany is about 48 percent.

Volkswagen was the only German carmaker which saw a decline in new car registrations in October, according to Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA.

