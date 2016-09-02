HAMBURG, Sept 2 Sales of new cars in Germany
jumped by more than 8 percent to around 245,000 vehicles in
August, rebounding from a decline in the previous month, an
industry source said on Friday.
"We see that private purchases have significantly picked
up," the person told Reuters.
In the eight months through August, passenger-car
registrations in Europe's largest auto market were up between
5.5 and 6 percent, the source said on condition he not be
identified because official data has not yet been released.
Germany's KBA federal motor watchdog is expected to publish
official data for August later on Friday.
