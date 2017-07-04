FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a day
REFILE-German new car sales down more than 3 pct in June - source
July 4, 2017 / 7:59 AM / in a day

REFILE-German new car sales down more than 3 pct in June - source

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add attribution in headline)

HAMBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - German new car registrations decreased by more than 3 percent to around 328,000 vehicles in June due to one fewer business day, an industry source said.

Deliveries in Europe's biggest auto market increased 3.1 percent to 1.787 million cars in the first six months of the year, the source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority is expected to publish official sales data later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Niamh Melvin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

