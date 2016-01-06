FRANKFURT Jan 6 German passenger car registrations rose to 3,206,000 in 2015, figures from German car association VDA showed on Wednesday.

Registrations rose 6 percent year-on-year, and by 8 percent in December, VDA said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

VDA said that vehicle production increased by more than 2 percent in 2015, to 5.7 million cars, but dropped by 1 percent in December.

"The competition in international markets is getting more intense, and volatile swings in demand are on the increase. We are adapting accordingly," Matthias Wissmann, president of the VDA said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)