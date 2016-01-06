FRANKFURT Jan 6 German passenger car
registrations rose to 3,206,000 in 2015, figures from German car
association VDA showed on Wednesday.
Registrations rose 6 percent year-on-year, and by 8 percent
in December, VDA said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
VDA said that vehicle production increased by more than 2
percent in 2015, to 5.7 million cars, but dropped by 1 percent
in December.
"The competition in international markets is getting more
intense, and volatile swings in demand are on the increase. We
are adapting accordingly," Matthias Wissmann, president of the
VDA said in a statement on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)