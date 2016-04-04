BRIEF-Videocon Industries says classification of co's loan as NPA by Dena Bank hurt co's stock price
* Videocon industries clarifies on news item, "Videocon hits 20 pct lower circuit for the second session on loan repayment worries"
BERLIN, April 4 German car sales were flat in March, the country's VDA industry association said on Monday, held back by the Easter holidays.
Registrations of new passenger-cars in Europe's largest auto market totalled 323,000 vehicles last month, the same level as in March 2015 which had one more selling day, Berlin-based VDA said.
First-quarter sales were up 4 percent to 791,500 cars, according to VDA. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Says recorded a one time provision of 1.48 billion rupees in relation to unsold stock of euro III-compliant vehicles as on March 31