BERLIN, April 4 German car sales were flat in March, the country's VDA industry association said on Monday, held back by the Easter holidays.

Registrations of new passenger-cars in Europe's largest auto market totalled 323,000 vehicles last month, the same level as in March 2015 which had one more selling day, Berlin-based VDA said.

First-quarter sales were up 4 percent to 791,500 cars, according to VDA. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)