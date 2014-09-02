* August registrations down 0.5 pct at 213,100 vehicles
* January-August sales up 3 pct
* VDA affirms 2014 target for about 3 mln car sales
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 2 German new car sales
fell 0.5 percent to 213,100 vehicles in August, figures from
Germany's VDA auto industry association show, amid signs that a
recovery in European demand is losing momentum and as luxury
carmakers rein in discounts.
The VDA attributed the lacklustre numbers to the normally
slow holiday season and one fewer trading day than in August
last year, but industry experts suspect a deeper malaise.
Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, head of the Center of Automotive
Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen, said: "There are
signs that the market is weakening."
The slight August drop year on year stands in sharp contrast
to July's 6.8 percent rise in registrations.
A change of strategy among premium manufacturers offers one
possible explanation, with BMW revealing last month
that it was rethinking its sales tactics.
"We have to find the right balance between volume and
pricing," BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer told analysts on
Aug. 5. "If you reduce your volume, you can even have a better
profit."
VDA figures show that Mercedes-Benz and Audi
sales fell in August as luxury carmakers sought to
forego aggressive promotions.
The association's figures also show that sales to private
individuals fell by 2 percentage points to 37.8 percent of
overall sales last month.
Elsewhere in Europe there are also signs of a slowdown in
demand. Car sales fell 3 percent in France and 0.2 percent in
Italy, data showed.
In Spain, however, sales by jumped 13.7 percent in August,
helped by a government subsidy scheme.
Europe's car industry endured a six-year slump in demand,
with sales falling to their lowest level in two decades last
year as austerity-hit consumers cut back on expensive purchases,
but the market has gradually returned to growth.
Overall, VDA expects annual sales to grow to about 3 million
this year from 2.95 million in 2013. In the eight months through
August, German new car registrations rose 3 percent to more than
2 million vehicles, it said.
