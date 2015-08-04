FRANKFURT Aug 4 Sales of new cars in Germany rose about 7 percent in July to around 290,000 autos, industry sources said.

The increase has extended the seven-month gain in new car sales in Europe's biggest auto market to about 1.9 million units, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Official vehicle registrations data will be published by Germany's VDA auto industry association later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)