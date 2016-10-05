HAMBURG Oct 5 German new car registrations
jumped around 9.5 percent in September, a person familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Sales of new passenger cars in Germany increased to around
298,000 vehicles last month, the person said, declining to be
identified because official sales data hasn't been published
yet.
Nine-month deliveries in Europe's biggest auto market were
up about 6 percent to around 2.56 million vehicles, the person
said.
Higher German auto sales chime with figures for Britain,
France, Italy and Spain which have all reported higher
deliveries in September.
