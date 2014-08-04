BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.375/shr
* Walgreens Boots Alliance says quarterly dividend increased year-over-year by 4.2 percent to $0.375 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Aug 4 German new car sales increased 6.8 percent in July, bouncing back from a small decline in June, Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) said on Monday.
Registrations rose to 270,249 passenger cars year-on-year, extending the seven-month gain to 3 percent or 1.81 million autos, the KBA said.
German car sales fell 2 percent in June because the same month a year earlier had one more working day. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Walgreens Boots Alliance says quarterly dividend increased year-over-year by 4.2 percent to $0.375 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Blackstone Group LP, the largest manager of private equity and real estate assets, reported a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday after the Wall Street rally helped it realize record proceeds from sales of its holdings.