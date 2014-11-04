* October gain seventh monthly increase this year -KBA
BERLIN, Nov 4 Car sales in Germany rose 3.7
percent in October, extending the increase seen so far this year
in Europe's largest autos market, despite a weakening domestic
economy.
Registrations increased to 275,320 cars last month, driven
up by demand for sport-utility vehicles and premium models, with
Chrysler's Jeep and Porsche among the
top-performing brands, Germany's Federal Motor Transport
Authority (KBA) said on Tuesday.
The month's gain extended the year-to-date increase to 3
percent or 2.56 million autos, KBA said, confirming a Reuters
report.
However, analysts cautioned that volume growth is driven by
commercial registrations while private household purchases
continued to falter despite rising wages and strong dealership
incentives.
"It's exclusively due to companies' relatively high
readiness to invest that Germany's new-car market is currently
at least slightly in the black," said Peter Fuss, a senior
partner and automotive specialist in Ernst & Young's German
practice.
Economic output in Germany shrank by 0.2 percent in the
second quarter and the Bundesbank has forecast little or no
growth at all in the second half of the year.
Germany's gain contrasts with falling sales in France, the
euro zone's second-biggest autos market, where registrations
fell 3.8 percent last month as consumer confidence waned.
Sales also improved in Italy and Spain, two markets badly
hit during the previous economic recession, where registrations
gained 26 percent and 9.2 percent respectively.
