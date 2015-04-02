* March sales up 9 pct to 323,100 -VDA
* Strongest monthly gain since Aug. 2011 -KBA records
* Russia's slump still poses risk to Europe -VDA
By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
BERLIN, April 2 New car registrations in Germany
increased the most in three and a half years in March, helped by
an extra sales day and a robust economy, providing further
evidence of Europe's car industry recovery.
Passenger-car sales in the region's biggest market jumped 9
percent last month to 323,100 autos, expanding first-quarter
registrations by more than 6 percent, the VDA auto industry
association said on Thursday, confirming an earlier Reuters
story.
In Europe's other large car markets, sales gained 9.3
percent in France, 15 percent in Italy and 41 percent in Spain,
according to industry data released earlier this week.
"Germany is rebounding from very low levels and consumers
are growing increasingly more optimistic," said London-based
Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst. "That development can be
traced across Europe."
Demand for replacement cars is driving the European recovery
following a six-year sales slump in the region prior to 2014,
analysts said.
Germany's 9 percent sales gain in March is the highest
monthly increase since August 2011 when registrations jumped
18.3 percent, according to records of the KBA federal transport
authority. A brand-by-brand breakdown was expected later on
Thursday.
The accelerating pace of auto registrations coincides with
upbeat data about the state of the German economy.
The country's jobless rate hit a record low of 6.4 percent
in March while the closely-watched Ifo business climate index
was up for a fifth straight month, beating consensus forecasts.
Besides commercial registrations, car demand in Germany is
also being driven by private household purchases which climbed
almost 5 percent in March, VDA said, reflecting robust consumer
morale buoyed by an inflation-busting pay rise agreed in the key
metal and engineering industry in February.
Ellinghorst said 90 percent of German car dealers expect
business to improve or remain stable over the next three months,
reflecting broadly stable discounts and improved used vehicle
prices.
The March figures "give reason to be optimistic about the
further course of the year," VDA president Matthias Wissmann
said. "But we remain vigilant as global crisis spots and the
dramatic slump of the Russian economy still pose risks to
economic development in Germany and Europe."
