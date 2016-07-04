BERLIN, July 4 German carmakers expect strong
sales growth to continue in the second half of the year after
deliveries in Europe's largest auto market jumped 8 percent in
June, the VDA lobby said.
Registrations of new passenger cars rose to 339,600 vehicles
last month, the fifth monthly gain this year, with first-half
sales up 7 percent to 1.73 million, the Berlin-based VDA auto
industry association said on Monday.
"The domestic passenger-car market is showing a vigour that
some people had not expected," VDA president Matthias Wissmann
said at a press conference. "That's a good starting position for
a successful second half of the year."
VDA, which expects full-year sales to increase 3 percent to
3.3 million autos, represents about 600 Germany-based carmakers
and suppliers, including key players Volkswagen,
Daimler, BMW and Continental.
