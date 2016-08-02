BERLIN Aug 2 Sales of new cars in Germany
declined around 3.9 percent in July to around 280,000 vehicles,
the first drop in more than a year, an industry source said on
Tuesday, citing two fewer selling days.
Year-to-date, passenger-car registrations in Europe's
largest auto market were still up around 5.3 percent at over 2
million autos, the source said on condition he not be identified
because official data has not yet been released.
German car sales posted their last monthly decline in May
2015 by 6.7 percent, according to data from Germany's KBA
federal motor watchdog. The KBA is expected to publish official
data for July later on Tuesday.
The decline in German car sales adds to a mixed picture for
other top European auto markets. July passenger-car
registrations fell in France, Europe's third-biggest market, but
rose in Italy and Spain, the region's fourth and fifth largest
markets.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)