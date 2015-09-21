BERLIN, Sept 21 German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt is due to speak with Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn about allegations that VW manipulated emission readings in the United States, according to government sources.

The meeting was scheduled to take place on Monday, two sources told Reuters, declining to be more specific. The Transport Ministry declined comment. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)