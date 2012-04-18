(Updates with IG Metall rejecting offer in pars 1,3)
COLOGNE, Germany, April 18 A German union
seeking a pay rise for 3.6 million engineering workers, the
backbone of German industry, rejected on Wednesday a pay rise
offer of 3 percent presented by employers and said it was likely
to start token strikes to back its pay claim.
The IG Metall union representing 700,000 workers in the most
populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia is demanding a 6.5
percent pay rise nationally for the sector - the backbone of
German industry.
"My view is that this is not a proposal that will resolve
the issue," said Oliver Burkhard, the leader of the IG Metall
chapter and the union's point man in negotiations. A union
official said they now expected token strikes to be staged.
While wages in the euro zone's crisis-hit periphery are
falling, German workers are enjoying the benefits of a robust
economy after a decade of wage restraint.
Last month the 2 million workers in Germany's public sector
won a 6.3 percent pay rise over a 24-month period. German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet also approved on Wednesday a
rise in pensions of 2.2 percent, roughly in line with inflation,
at a time when payouts to retirees are under pressure across
parts of Europe.
On Thursday, engineering employers in the southwestern state
of Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to many of Germany's leading
carmakers such as Daimler and Porsche, will meet with local IG
Metall to discuss wages.
The two states often serve a pilot function for the rest of
the country.
(Reporting By Matthias Inverardi; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)