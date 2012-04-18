(Updates with IG Metall rejecting offer in pars 1,3)

COLOGNE, Germany, April 18 A German union seeking a pay rise for 3.6 million engineering workers, the backbone of German industry, rejected on Wednesday a pay rise offer of 3 percent presented by employers and said it was likely to start token strikes to back its pay claim.

The IG Metall union representing 700,000 workers in the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia is demanding a 6.5 percent pay rise nationally for the sector - the backbone of German industry.

"My view is that this is not a proposal that will resolve the issue," said Oliver Burkhard, the leader of the IG Metall chapter and the union's point man in negotiations. A union official said they now expected token strikes to be staged.

While wages in the euro zone's crisis-hit periphery are falling, German workers are enjoying the benefits of a robust economy after a decade of wage restraint.

Last month the 2 million workers in Germany's public sector won a 6.3 percent pay rise over a 24-month period. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet also approved on Wednesday a rise in pensions of 2.2 percent, roughly in line with inflation, at a time when payouts to retirees are under pressure across parts of Europe.

On Thursday, engineering employers in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to many of Germany's leading carmakers such as Daimler and Porsche, will meet with local IG Metall to discuss wages.

The two states often serve a pilot function for the rest of the country. (Reporting By Matthias Inverardi; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)